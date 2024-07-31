Missouri man released from prison after 34 years

ST. LOUIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Missouri man who spent 34 years in prison was released on Tuesday after his murder conviction was overturned.

52-year-old Christopher Dunn walked out of the St. Louis Courthouse a free man.

Dunn was convicted of murder in the 1990 shooting of a 15-year-old boy. He has said he was at his mother's house at the time.

Two boys who identified Dunn as the shooter later recanted as adults.

A judge last week then found Dunn innocent, and on Tuesday, Dunn was reunited with his family and talked with reporters on the courthouse steps.

"But hey, I've got a life to live now. It's time to move forward. But until then, God take care. And don't forget those still left behind...If I hold on to negativity, and keep holding on to the past, I will never be able to move forward. So, to those who participated in my prosecution, I forgive you. I'm not going to forget, but I do forgive you. But at the same time, I have to move on with my life too." Christopher Dunn

Dunn says one of the first things he wants to do is go to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.