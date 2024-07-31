July 31 marks National Avocado Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Avocados are creamy, delicious and vitamin heavy parts of our diets, hence why we are celebrating National Avocado Day Wednesday.

Avocados can be used as a base of salad dressing, chilled soup, ice cream, pudding, pasta sauce, bread and lots more.

The benefits include reducing inflammation, fiber for your metabolism, and potassium to keep your blood pressure lower.

You can celebrate today by getting creative in the kitchen, enjoying some of the ancient anti-aging secrets, and by starting your own avocado tree.