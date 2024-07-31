Skip to Content
Boar’s Head recalling seven million pounds of meat

today at 6:22 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Boar's Head is recalling seven million more pounds of meat due to a listeria outbreak.

The announcement comes less than a week after Boar's Head recalled more than 200,000 pounds of meat during an outbreak that has killed two and sickened nearly three dozen.

The expanded recall includes all meats and poultry processed at a Boar's Head facility in Jarratt, Virginia.

The decision to expand the recall came after the company learned from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that a sample of its liverwurst from a Maryland store that had tested positive for listeria bacteria had matched the strain in the nationwide outbreak.

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall now covers every item produced at the Virginia facility.

A list of 71 products bearing the Boar's Head and old country brand names produced from May 10 through July 29.

