NTSB displays door plug from Boeing airplane

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is allowing for a closer look at the door plug that blew out from a Boeing plane mid-flight earlier this year.

The door plug was put on display for the press Tuesday morning.

Boeing has come under strict scrutiny since the incident, leading to months long investigations by the Federal Aviation Administation (FAA) and the NTSB into how it happened.

NTSB is expected to provide more info about their investigation in hearings scheduled for August 6 and 7.