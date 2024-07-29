FBI holds a call to discuss updates on the Trump rally shooting investigation

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent In Charge Kevin Rojek spoke to the press on Monday during a call to discuss updates on the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

During his remarks, Rojek said that the FBI investigation would be attempting to find a motive for the shooting and whether or not the shooter acted alone.

He also emphasized that the investigation would not be involved in determining "any failures in security or fault of any agency."

"I want to provide some details about what we've gleaned about the subject's movements and planning activities prior to the attack. Starting in the spring of 2023, the subject made more than 25 different firearms-related purchases from online firearms vendor using an alias. Throughout the first half of 2024 the subject made six chemical precursor-related purchases online of materials used to create the explosive devices recovered in the subject's vehicle and home. And again for those purchases, he used aliases. On July 3rd, the campaign announced its intention to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. And on July 6th, the subject registered to attend the event." Kevin Rojek, Special Agent In Charge, FBI Pittsburgh

Rojek said that the FBI reached out to former President Trump as part of the investigation and that he had agreed to participate in a victim interview.