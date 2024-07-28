Maryland teen fatally shot outside a mall, no other injuries reported

COLUMBIA, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teenager is dead after a shooting inside a mall in Columbia, Maryland Saturday evening.

According to Howard County police, just after 6:00pm Eastern, an altercation broke out at The Mall's food court followed by at least one gunshot. A 17-year-old died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Shoppers sheltered in place inside the mall for hours while investigators spoke with witnesses.

Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted.

"This was a situation where we believe that this was an altercation that occurred between two people. This was not something that our investigators believe was a random incident or an accident, this is something that they believe was intentional," said Sherry Llewellyn with the Howard County Police Department (HCPD).