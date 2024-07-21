Kelce brothers create cereal, blending their favorite cereal brands

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - General Mills has created "Kelce Mix Cereal," a blend of Travis' and Jason's three favorite cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and REESE’S PUFFS cereal.

Fans can buy four different limited-edition Kelces' Pick collectible boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios (another top fave of the brothers), Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and REESE’S PUFFS cereal, which feature the brothers on packaging.

Travis and Jason Kelce revealed their favorite cereals on their podcast, springing General Mills into action to capitalize on the Kelce Craze.