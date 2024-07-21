Skip to Content
National-World

Ernest Hemingway lookalikes participate in Running of the Bulls spoof

By ,
today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:56 PM

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ernest Hemingway lookalikes in Key West, Florida, took part in a spoof of the famed Spanish tradition of the running of the bulls on July 20, footage here shows.

Footage captured by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows Hemingway lookalikes holding plastic bulls and Spanish flags.

The event was "a highlight of Key West’s Hemingway Days celebration," the source said. This year, the event also commemorated the author’s 125th birthday.

Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content