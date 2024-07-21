Ernest Hemingway lookalikes participate in Running of the Bulls spoof

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ernest Hemingway lookalikes in Key West, Florida, took part in a spoof of the famed Spanish tradition of the running of the bulls on July 20, footage here shows.

Footage captured by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows Hemingway lookalikes holding plastic bulls and Spanish flags.

The event was "a highlight of Key West’s Hemingway Days celebration," the source said. This year, the event also commemorated the author’s 125th birthday.

Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899.