EYE ON HISTORY: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows released worldwide

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On July 21, 2007, the seventh and final Harry Potter novel, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," was released, with fans lining up at midnight at bookstores around the country to find out what would happen to "The Boy Who Lived."

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" had an initial print run of 12 million copies in the United States alone, and like each of the previous Harry Potter novels, "Deathly Hallows" was slated to be made into a major Hollywood film. It ended up becoming a two-part blockbuster.

Video captured showed young teens partaking in an all-night read-a-thon in Old Bridge, New Jersey, just outside of New York City, and Potter fans were spotted, book in hand, all over the subways of New York City in the days to come.