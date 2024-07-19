Harvey Weinstein trial date set for November

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A date has been set for Harvey Weinstein's second sexual assault case.

A New York judge set November 12 as the date to retry the former movie mogul on his 2020 rape conviction.

The 72-year-old has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

A New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, saying Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Weinstein is scheduled to be in court September 12 where we expect to learn more about discovery issues and what has been found on devices that are being searched by prosecutors.

Weinstein's defense team says he is a sick and they would like to go to trial sooner.