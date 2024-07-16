Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning flashes through a funnel cloud

today at 6:53 AM
OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A thunderstorm produced dramatic flashes of lightning in Oswego, Illinois, on Monday, July 15, as weather officials warned of tornados and destructive winds across parts of the state.

Video filmed by X user @LukeMenard20 shows lightning brightening up the sky in Oswego on Monday night, revealing a possible funnel cloud.

Multiple tornadoes were reported as a line of "destructive thunderstorms" moved through northeastern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

