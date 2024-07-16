Brush fire in Hawaii’s Kauai Island burns at least 1,000 acres

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fast-moving brush fire is spreading across Hawaii's Kauai Island. The fire broke out on Monday and has burned at least 1,000 acres so far.

According to officials, multiple structures are being threatened. At least 200 homes have been evacuated as a result of the fire.

Kauai authorities issued an emergency alert on Monday afternoon, urging Kaumakani residents to evacuate due to the fast-moving brush fire in Hanapepe.

So far, no injuries have been reported and it is unclear what started the fire.