Neo-Nazis arrested in Tennessee for aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS affiliate WTVF captured video from this weekend of apparent Nazis in downtown Nashville, some getting into a physical altercation with protesters.

WTVF says that according to Metro Police, a Nazi flag carrying protester has been charged with aggravated assault for using a flagpole to strike down a bartender.

In addition, 29-year-old Ryan Scott McCann of Ontario, Canada was also charged with disorderly conduct. McCann was part of a group of Neo-Nazi protesters who carried Nazi flags on Sunday afternoon, says WTVF.

The group left Broadway and as they walked, 19-year-old Deago Buck became involved in a physical altercation with the protesters.

As the parties became separated, he was seen striking Buck in the face and in the ribs with the flagpole.

Buck was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting police.