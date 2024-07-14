Shannen Doherty, “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” star, dies at 53

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actress Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after years of battling cancer.

Doherty, who was best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and frequently spoke out about her journey with the disease.

As Brenda Walsh, Doherty shot to fame with a starring role in the 90's hit "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Part of an iconic ensemble cast that spoke to a generation of teenagers and defined a pop culture moment, launching a new TV genre: The teen drama.

The series, produced by Aaron Spelling, tackled taboo issues like drug abuse, teenage suicide, racism, eating disorders and date rape.

"I think the reason that we're so popular among young people and adults is that we're a show that's controversial, and we give credit to our audience for being intelligent," Doherty said in an interview.

But for Doherty, the drama didn't stay on screen; as her character gained a "bad girl" reputation, so did she.

Feeding into the wild child rap: Tabloid headlines, an ex's request for a restraining order, and a spread in Playboy.

She left 90210 after four seasons, with headlines at the time claiming she had been fired for her difficult behavior. Years later on her podcast, she explained the personal issues affecting her work.

"There were really hard moments for me towards my last season. I was in a really horrible marriage...that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work, and I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you." Shannen Doherty

While 90210 marked the height of her fame, Doherty grew up on camera, playing Jenny in the final season of "Little House on the Prairie," playing an astronaut in the series "Our house," and starring in the cult classic "Heathers"

After 90210, she returned to television in Charmed, before reprising her most famous role in the 2019 reboot of 90210.

For doherty, it was an opportunity to reassure her fans after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was candid about her battle with cancer, detailing her treatment and trying to raise awareness.

"I thank everyone for their love and kindness and going on this journey with me," Doherty expressed.

After announcing that her cancer had spread and was terminal, she launched a podcast, serving as her memoir.

Shannen Doherty: A teen icon who inspired millions with her brave fight.