An new AI device will help prevent drownings

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's the leading cause of death for young children in Florida: Drowning. So far this year, nearly 60 children have drowned across the state, many of them in South Florida.

But, a new device which uses an underwater camera and alert system may help stop future tragedies.

"Drowning is silent. It's not like the movies where you're wailing your arms around," said Sophia Brizeus, a swimming safety advocate.

That's the message Brizeus shares with parents and schools when it comes to water safety and kids.

"I love to get people knowing the dangers cause the water can be fun, but you also have to be safe around the water," Brizeus expressed.

A painful lesson she's reminded of around this time every year. On July 22, 2018, Brizeus says she and her daughter, 23-month-old Soraya Stevens were at a family get-together. At some point, all of sudden things got quiet.

"I just heard screaming, and by the time I got out there, Soraya was already on the floor and one of my sister's was performing CPR on her," Brizeus remembered.

The toddler drowned in the family pool, one week before she was supposed to start her first swimming lesson.

Brizeus says for the past six years, she's felt every emotion like anger and guilt.

Tragedy, the creators of a new AI-powered pool alarm say can strike at any moment. The device called MYLO was created last year and acts as a virtual lifeguard.

"It has the eyes of the lifeguard. It has the brains of a lifeguard," said Jonathan Jacobovitz, spokesperson for Coral Smart Pool.

It sends text alerts when someone is approaching or entering the pool. It also sets off an alarm in the pool and in your home if someone appears to be drowning.

"The essence of the device is to give you another layer of safety," Jacobovitz shared.

Officials say Florida leads the nation in child drownings. Most of the drownings happen in a pool at home.

Case in point: June 27. Five-year-old Mario Chavez drowned in a family member's swimming pool in sw miami dade county. Earlier in June, eight-year-old Ryan Amichette drowned in a neighbor's pool in Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reports 58 children have drowned in the state this year. 99 drowned last year. Drownings, Brizeus says, can be prevented with these things in mind.

"Always have a water watcher, someone to watch someone while they're in pool. Never swim alone, if your kids go in to the water make sure they have bright color swim suits," Brizeus said.

As painful as it is to talk about, she says it's worth it if it saves a life adding, "I feel like Soraya didn't pass in vain. If my story can save one family from the tragedy that I'm going through everyday."