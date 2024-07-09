Texas family grills everything in the fridge and the freezer

GALVESTON, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - If you passed through the neighborhoods north of Broadway on Galveston Island Tuesday night, you'd smell it.

Smoke. The smell of burning charcoal form the grills on every other block.

"Burgers. Burgers and dogs," said Troy Lazar, the cook.

Lazar is tasked with grilling everything that was in the fridge and freezer. If he doesn't, it'll all go to waste.

"Just trying to make it, bro. Just trying to make it," Lazar explained.

This isn't the Lazar family's first hurricane. Not even close to the worst they've seen.

One more time for a feast

The family has lived in their home for more than 100 years here on Galveston Island. One more storm that's knocked out the power for potentially weeks means one more time for a feast.

"Just trying to make do. Just trying to make the best of the situation," Lazar expressed.

Although the family will be going to bed Tuesday night without an air conditioner, like so many of the rest of the area, they'll try their best to stay positive.

"Try to stay inside. Try to make the best of the situation. It can always be a lost worse," Lazar reasoned.

As long as Lazar's elderly uncle is able to stay cool and comfortable, Lazar will be able to rest a little better Tuesday night. A little laughter. Full stomachs. That'll help too.