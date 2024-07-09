Memorial for fallen Ohio officer killed on Fourth of July

CLEVELAND (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A procession and memorial service was held Monday morning in Cleveland to remember and honor the life of Officer Jamieson Ritter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July.

The procession started just after 9:00am Eastern, with the service following at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

Last month, Ritter was nominated for the Cleveland Police Foundation's Officer of the Month award, along with another officer, for three calls the two officers responded to this year.

Ritter was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July while looking for a man wanted out of Garfield Heights for felonious assault.

The suspect is behind bars, being held on a $5 million bond.