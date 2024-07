(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Rescue operations continued following a deadly landslide at a gold mine in Gorontalo, Indonesia, that left dozens missing.

At least 10 people were killed, and dozens more declared missing, after torrential rain caused the landslide, local media reported.

Local officials said at least 43 people were unaccounted for.

Rescuers had to halt operations in the area on Monday due to bad weather, local officials said.