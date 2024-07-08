U.S. Coast Guard in Florida rescues five people

MAYPORT, Flo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The United States (U.S.) Coast Guard rescued five people on Sunday off the Florida Coast.

They were found 11 miles offshore, wearing life jackets, sitting on top of their overturned vessel.

It happened around 10:00am Eastern when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about five people in the water.

The Coast Guard picked them up and brought them back to shore.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the cause of the capsizing is under investigation.