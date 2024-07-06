Animals rescued as Hurricane Beryl hits Cancun

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An animal shelter in Cancun housed dozens of dogs on Friday, July 5, as Beryl lashed the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane, before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Video livestreamed by puppy shelter Cachorrilandia shows dozens of rescued dogs being housed in Cancun.

Hurricane and storm-surge watches were issued for parts of northeast Mexico and Texas, as Beryl threatened the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday afternoon.