Skip to Content
National-World

Animals rescued as Hurricane Beryl hits Cancun

By ,
today at 10:42 AM
Published 11:01 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An animal shelter in Cancun housed dozens of dogs on Friday, July 5, as Beryl lashed the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane, before it weakened to a tropical storm.

Video livestreamed by puppy shelter Cachorrilandia shows dozens of rescued dogs being housed in Cancun.

Hurricane and storm-surge watches were issued for parts of northeast Mexico and Texas, as Beryl threatened the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content