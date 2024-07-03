Satellite imagery shows damage caused by Hurricane Beryl

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Satellite imagery shows the extent of damage wrought on multiple islands in the Caribbean after Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a category 4 storm on Carriacou Island on July 1.

Maxar Technologies captured before images from May 8, 2023, and after the storm passed through the region on July 2, 2024.

Beryl had strengthened into a category 5 storm as it left Carriacou Island on Monday night, but weakened back to a category 4 on Tuesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beryl could bring "devastating" winds and "life-threatening storm surge" to parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday.