Kenyans take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Kenyan protesters took to the streets of Nairobi again on Tuesday, July 2, to demand the resignation of President William Ruto in the wake of a controversial now-shelved taxation bill.

Footage by Brian Mwilitsa shows protesters on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi, where local media said they lit fires and clashed with police.

The Nation reported that police used tear gas against the protesters, who threw stones at officers.

Protests and clashes with police also took place in Nakuru, Mombasa, and other cities on Tuesday, according to The Nation.

Ruto said last weekend that 19 people had died in the protests sparked by the proposed tax hikes, while the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 39.