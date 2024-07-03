Difference between using fireworks and using drones for Fourth of July shows

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The past few years have seen a rise in communities across America opting to go high-tech for their Fourth of July celebrations, going with drone shows as opposed to traditional fireworks shows.

One Colorado town was doing that two years ago, but now, the same town is going back to the boom, one of many towns and cities deciding to go back to fireworks.

Now, there is new drone technology that may combine drones and fireworks.

Two years ago, NBC News visited Gypsum, Colorado to see its big move to drones for its Fourth of July celebrations, but this year, they're bringing back good old-fashioned fireworks, and they're not the only ones ditching drones.

"They're fun"

Along with Gypsum, Parker, Colorado, Redondo Beach, California and Galveston, Texas, and across the country, more towns are switching back.

"Fireworks can capture attention and inspire awe like little [anything] else can. They're fun," said Jeremy Rietmann, Co-Town Manager of Gypsum.

Drones had been gaining in popularity as they're safer, easier to operate, and can do things fireworks just can't.

"It really is a unique storytelling medium," said Rick Boss, President of "Sky Elements" Drone Shows.

Boss's company is behind some of the biggest and more innovative drone displays in the country, but fireworks fans say there's no competition.

America's first family of fireworks

"Fireworks, they touch on all the senses," said Phil Grucci, CEO & Creative Director of "Fireworks By Grucci."

"Fireworks by Grucci" is the country's "first family of fireworks." In business since 1850, they've provided pyro-technics for presidential inaugurations and the Olympics.

"There's the sense of sight, the sense of smell, the sense of feel, because you could feel a firework finale at the end of a firework finale. We're very proud of the Gucci grand finales that we produce. You feel that you smell that you see it and you hear it. And drones cover one emotion one sense, is vision." Phil Grucci, "Fireworks By Grucci" CEO & Creative Director

Every show starts on the screen, then comes the set up. When the sun sets, the show begins.

Getting better

But drones aren't going away, and now, they're getting better with fireworks on drones.

"They both could do some things that the other cannot do. It's why we really love them to come together," Boss explained.

This year, Boss's company is testing new pyro-drones that bring the best of both together.

A new patriotic battle in the sky For the "oohs" and "ahhs" of Americans.