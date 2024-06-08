Judge in Trump’s hush money trial questions Facebook post

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The judge in former President Donald Trump's hush money case wrote a letter Friday questioning a social media post appearing to preview the jury's verdict.

According to Judge Juan Merchan's letter, the court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System's public Facebook page. The comment said, "My cousin is a juror and said Trump is getting convicted."

Merchan's letter also adds that the comment, which has since been deleted, was made in response to May 29 post about oral arguments unrelated to proceedings in Trump's case.

Trump was convicted last month on 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

NBC News has not verified the claims made in the comment or the identity of the user who published the post.

When asked about Merchan's letter, a Trump campaign official said they are investigating.

Trump had pleaded not guilty in the case His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.