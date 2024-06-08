Dolly Parton working on new Broadway show

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dolly Parton is taking on Broadway as the country music legend is working on a new show called, "Hello, I'm Dolly."

Parton is co-writing a stage story inspired by her life and it will include some new songs as well as some of her past hits.

She hopes to have it land on Broadway in 2026.

This isn't the first time Parton's music will be heard on Broadway as the stage version of "9 to 5" landed in 2009, and the 1993 Christmas special "Candles, Snow & Mistletoe" which used her song, "With Bells On."