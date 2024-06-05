Study shows drinking alcohol on flights poses health risk

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you enjoy a glass of wine, or a cocktail, when you fly, a new study suggests you may want to reconsider that.

German researchers found drinking alcohol while on a flight could decrease blood oxygen levels to worrisome levels during sleep.

They say this can even happen to people who are young and healthy.

Researchers suggest those with medical conditions should stay away from alcohol on flights, and healthy people should limit themselves to just one drink.