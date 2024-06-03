Atlanta officials provide update on repairs to water main system

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials with the City of Atlanta provided an update on Monday about the ongoing repairs to the water main system.

Mayor Andre Dickens and other officials stated that they are still working to fix the water main break situated in Midtown.

Crews were initially unable to turn off water at the break due to a geyser-like spray of water coming from the pipe and blocking the shut-off valve.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency is still in place, allowing the city to make purchases and adjust services as needed to tackle the issue.

A boil water advisory remains in effect as well.

Officials did not give a timeline on when they expect the midtown break to be fixed, but do not believe it is connected to the other major break that happened in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend.