Massachusetts man arraigned for stabbing incidents

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Massachusetts resident was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges in a stabbing at a McDonald's in Plymouth over the weekend, one of two alleged attacks that injured six people, including four girls at a movie theater in Braintree, officials said.

Jared Ravizza, a 26-year-old from Martha's Vineyard, was held for evaluation on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and indecent exposure.

Ravizza appeared in Plymouth District Court Tuesday morning to face charges in the McDonald's stabbings, where Ravizza allegedly entered the McDonald's drive-through in a black Porsche, then got out of the vehicle and urinated, before becoming argumentative at the drive-through window.

Ravizza lunged out of the vehicle and stabbed the employee with what seemed to be a large kitchen knife, the prosecutor continued. Then, Ravizza went inside the McDonald's where he stabbed another employee in the arm.

Also Tuesday, Connecticut State Police definitively connected Ravizza to a death investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

Earlier Saturday night, police say Ravizza entered the AMC Theater in Braintree, south of Boston and went into one of the theaters without paying where he stabbed four girls, ages nine to 17.

The girls were inside the theater when Razizza suddenly attacked them without saying anything and without any warning before running out, according to braintree police.

Lisa Dembowski said her three daughters and their friend were the only ones inside the movie "If" when Ravizza came up behind them.

"My oldest was leaning over to get something. He got her in the back, and then my other daughter in the top chest, and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time. They don't ever want to go to the movies again." Lisa Dembowski, mother

The four girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals. Both McDonald's employees were in stable condition as of Tuesday, prosecutors said.