President Biden attends wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The annual wreath-laying ceremony, in honor of Memorial Day, was held Monday mroning at Arlington National Cemetery.
First, President Joe Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The national anthem was played, as well as Taps, as the president placed a wreath in front of the tomb that honors those fallen U.S. military members who remain unidentified.
Afterwards, he addressed a large crowd gathered at the cemetery's amphitheater and talked about the importance of remembering those who sacrificed for the country.
"We gather at his sacred place at this solemn moment to remember, to honor...to honor the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of women and men who have given their live to this nation. Each one literately a link in the chain of honor stretching back to our founding days. Each one bound by common commitment. Not to a place, not to a person, not to a president, but to an idea unlike any idea in human history: The idea of the United States of America. Today, we bare witness to the price they paid.
America is the only country in the world founded on an idea, an idea that all people are created equal and deserves to be treated equally throughout their lives. We've never fully lived up to that. but we've never, ever, ever walked away from it. Every generation, our fallen heroes have brought us closer."President Joe Biden