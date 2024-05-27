President Biden attends wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The annual wreath-laying ceremony, in honor of Memorial Day, was held Monday mroning at Arlington National Cemetery.

First, President Joe Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The national anthem was played, as well as Taps, as the president placed a wreath in front of the tomb that honors those fallen U.S. military members who remain unidentified.

Afterwards, he addressed a large crowd gathered at the cemetery's amphitheater and talked about the importance of remembering those who sacrificed for the country.