More than 37,000 American flags displayed at Boston Common

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than 37,000 American flags are on display at the Boston Common in observance of Memorial Day, each representing a Massachusetts servicemember who died in the line of duty.

It's a tradition that began in 2010.

This marks the 15th year that dozens of volunteers drilled holes in the ground to put up the flag display near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

The flags were placed last Thursday during a dedication ceremony when families of those who have died in wars since 9/11 read the names of their loved ones.

The flags will stay on display until 5:30pm Eastern on Monday, and then they will be packed up for next year's Memorial Day weekend.