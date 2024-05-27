A preview into the closing arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A line is forming for the closing arguments in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial.

Tents were set up as early as Sunday for people hoping to be in the courtroom on Tuesday.

The former president's defense will be up first. His team is expected to spend several hours explaining why they believe the government has not proven their case.

Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that trump falsified business records, and had the "intent to defraud" and "intent to commit another crime."

After both sides' arguments, the judge in the case will give instructions to the jury and then put the case in their hands.

Although the crime Trump is charged with is a Class E felony, which can result in prison time, if convicted, Trump would be considered a first-time non-violent offender and therefore may not be sentenced to prison.

Other punishments could include probation and fines of up to $5,000.