Two years since Uvalde school shooting

(NBC) - Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed when a teenage gunman entered their classroom and started shooting.

Earlier this week, families of the victims filed a lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers who were part of the law enforcement response.

The lawsuit said state troopers did not follow active shooter training and responsibility to confront the shooter.

The families also released a statement saying they agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city in which city leaders promise better training for local police.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement today honoring the memories of the victims and saying, "While we have made necessary progress together, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person in our nation has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence."

A remembrance ceremony is set for Friday in Uvalde.