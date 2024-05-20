Skip to Content
Five-story building in Brooklyn experiences partial collapse

today at 6:36 AM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New York Department of Building (DOB) inspectors are investigating the partial collapse of a five-story building in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Inspectors were called to the scene to investigate reports of a parapet collapse.

Upon arrival inspectors found that portions of the parapet wall at the roof level had collapsed and fallen on top of a sidewalk shed below. Fortunately, there were no injuries associated with this incident.

New York City Emergency Management Department, as well as the fire department and the Red Cross, responded to the scene.

Crews worked to assess the building and potential impacts to the residents. The building has 52-residential units.

DOB's investigation is ongoing.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

