Skip to Content
National-World

FBI and DHS issue warnings ahead of Pride Month

By ,
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:24 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's a new warning from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ahead of Pride Month.

Both agencies are warning that foreign terrorist organizations, and their supporters, may seek to target events during Pride Month this June.

The alert was issued late Friday with the goal of providing awareness to the public.

The FBI and DHS warn that foreign terrorist efforts have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks, with the agencies specifically referencing Isis.

The alert notes that violent threats could come online, in person, or via mail, and cautioned law enforcement to stay alert for unusual or prolonged probing of security measures at events.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content