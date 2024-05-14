FBI and DHS issue warnings ahead of Pride Month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's a new warning from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ahead of Pride Month.

Both agencies are warning that foreign terrorist organizations, and their supporters, may seek to target events during Pride Month this June.

The alert was issued late Friday with the goal of providing awareness to the public.

The FBI and DHS warn that foreign terrorist efforts have previously promoted anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and targeted LGBTQIA+ related events or venues for attacks, with the agencies specifically referencing Isis.

The alert notes that violent threats could come online, in person, or via mail, and cautioned law enforcement to stay alert for unusual or prolonged probing of security measures at events.