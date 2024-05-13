Suspect dead following a shooting at an Amazon fulfillment center in Ohio

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is dead following a shooting at an Amazon fulfillment center in Ohio on Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:00pm Eastern at an Amazon facility in West Jefferson.

When officers arrived on scene, the man, an employee at the facility, had left and was at large. No injuries were reported at the facility.

Hours later, the suspect was located in his vehicle. The suspect fired at officers when they tried to stop the vehicle. Officers returned fire striking the suspect, killing him.

One officer was shot in his bulletproof vest and taken to a local medical center. He is said to be in stable condition.