Nevada man accused of eating victim’s face

today at 6:28 AM
LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police say a man charged with murder in Las Vegas also ate a portion of the victim's face.

Police say 31-year-old Colin Czech attacked a man at a bus stop early Sunday morning.

The victim was unresponsive and bleeding from the head when officers arrived. Police say Czech had eaten a portion of the victim's face, including his eyes.

Czech was in the hospital Monday and did not appear in court. He's due back before a judge on Wednesday.

