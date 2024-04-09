A giant alligator breaks into a Florida home

VENICE, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Florida homeowner is sharing her story after a giant alligator broke into her home last month.

"'Oh my goodness, I have a alligator in my house,' and at the same time, I am thinking, 'I have a alligator in my house. How am I going to get rid of the guy?'" said Mary Hollenback, a homeowner.

Grand Palms is a nice community in Venice, filled with many houses, many pounds, a HOA and also a alligator that is over seven-feet long.

An alligator, that's seven-feet and 11 inches to be exact, broke into a home at Grand Palms community.

Rattling noise

Hollenback first noticed a strange rattling noice through her screen door.

"I thought somebody who didn't live here was trying to come in thinking that they were probably in the wrong house. By the time I got up and went near the front door, the gator was already inside," Hollenback shared.

The gator then continued walking down the hallway and made its way into the kitchen, and that's when a 911 call was made.

"I tried to sound coherent, basically told him, 'I have a alligator in my house.' He was doing the paperwork and getting the address. He said, 'How long is the alligator?' And I said, 'About eight feet,'" Hollenback spoke.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Sarasota County deputies eventually took the gator out of the house.