USGS confirms 28 aftershocks following earthquake in New Jersey

today at 1:22 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Aftershocks continue to rattle the northeast after Friday's rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms there have been 28 aftershocks. The strongest being a 3.8 on Friday evening that reportedly shook the Empire State Building, but there have been no reports of significant damage.

Friday's 4.8 earthquake rattled tall buildings in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. It was the strongest to rock the region in more than a decade.

Several homes in Mewark had to be evacuated and runway inspections caused ground-stops at JFK and Newark airports.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

