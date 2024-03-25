Skip to Content
Carnival cruise ship returns to Florida port following a fire onboard

today at 10:40 AM
PORT CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Carnival Freedom is back in Port Canaveral Monday morning after a fire onboard Saturday.

This is the second time the exhaust funnel of the Carnival Freedom went up in flames during a trip.

The passengers were near the Bahamas on Saturday when they saw the flames.

The cruise line says crews quickly contained the fire, and the technical team assessed the ship in Freeport over the weekend, and then Carnival announced it was canceling cruises scheduled for Monday and Friday from Port Canaveral.

Witnesses say the fire was sparked by a lightning strike, but Carnival is still working to confirm that.

