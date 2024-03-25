Skip to Content
2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival underway in DC

today at 6:36 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival was underway in Washington, D.C. this past weekend with music, crowds and beautiful blooms.

The canopy of cherry blossoms that lines the tidal basin peaked early this year. In fact, the second earliest on record.

Gloomy and windy weather this past weekend wasn't enough to deter crowds of people from taking in the beauty of the beloved Yoshino Cherry Trees as many stopped along the way to pose for pictures.

Despite the weather, the delicate flowers are said to be holding up well.

One big attraction for residents and tourists alike is a cherry tree nicknamed "Stumpy," which is set to be chopped down after this last bloom.

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 14.

