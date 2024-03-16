Mega Millions Jackpot estimates up to $875 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The excitement continues as the Mega Millions Jackpot swells to nearly $1 billion as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The jackpot growing to an estimated $875 million, with about 413 million cash for the lump sum pay-out, making it just the sixth time in the game's history that the big prize has reached this level as only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

While no one has grasped the jackpot, Friday night's drawing brought over one million winning tickets at all other prize levels, including one ticket, sold in New York, that matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next chance to win will be Tuesday, March 19.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, and the Mega Ball is six.