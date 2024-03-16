Skip to Content
National-World

Mega Millions Jackpot estimates up to $875 million

By ,
today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:50 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The excitement continues as the Mega Millions Jackpot swells to nearly $1 billion as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The jackpot growing to an estimated $875 million, with about 413 million cash for the lump sum pay-out, making it just the sixth time in the game's history that the big prize has reached this level as only five jackpots exceeding $1 billion have been higher.

While no one has grasped the jackpot, Friday night's drawing brought over one million winning tickets at all other prize levels, including one ticket, sold in New York, that matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next chance to win will be Tuesday, March 19.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, and the Mega Ball is six.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content