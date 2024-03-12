John Barnett, Boeing whistleblower, found dead at 62

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Boeing whistleblower who had raised concerns on the company's production standards has been found dead.

62-year-old John Barnett died from what the Charleston County Coroner's Office described as "what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound" on Saturday.

Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years until he retired in 2017. Barnett filed a whistleblower complaint against Boeing in 2017, and his case was up for trial this June.

According to a BBC report, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company days before his death.

He had been scheduled to appear in court again on Saturday for his third day of depositions related to the suit, but never showed up.