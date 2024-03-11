Two adults, three children found dead in Hawaii neighborhood

HONOLULU, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Murder investigations are underway after multiple people were found dead inside a home in Hawaii.

Two adults, a man and a woman, and three children were found dead inside the Manoa neighborhood residence on Sunday morning.

Police say it appears that the man killed the woman and the kids with a knife that was recovered from the scene.

Authorities were able to confirm that the suspect was the husband and father of the slain family members. The three children were ages 12, 17, and ten years old.

A motive for the incident is unclear, and police say there are no prior reports of domestic violence in the home.