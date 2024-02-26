Skip to Content
31st anniversary of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center

today at 11:22 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marks the 31st anniversary of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

On this day in 1993, a 1,200-pound bomb went off in the parking garage of the North Tower.

The bomb, packed inside a rented truck, killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured more than 1,000 others. The blast, and thick black smoke, sent thousands fleeing the complex in Lower Manhattan.

A year later, the man behind the plot, Ramzi Ahmed Yousef was captured, convicted and sentenced to prison.

Of course, the terrorist attack was only for foreshadowing of what would happen eight years later at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

