Skip to Content
National-World

Jury finds NRA and Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

By ,
today at 9:06 AM
Published 9:12 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A jury has found the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Wayne LaPierre liable in their civil corruption trial.

The decision came after jurors deliberated for five days in the civil corruption trial in New York against the NRA and its executives.

The case against the NRA was brought on by a lawsuit filed in 2020 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused LaPierre and other current and former executives of dancing around state laws and policies to enrich themselves.

The jury ruled largely in favor of James, finding that the NRA failed to properly run its nonprofit and its assets

Jurors also determined that lapierre violated his obligation to discharge the duties of their position in good faith.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content