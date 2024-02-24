Jury finds NRA and Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A jury has found the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Wayne LaPierre liable in their civil corruption trial.

The decision came after jurors deliberated for five days in the civil corruption trial in New York against the NRA and its executives.

The case against the NRA was brought on by a lawsuit filed in 2020 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused LaPierre and other current and former executives of dancing around state laws and policies to enrich themselves.

The jury ruled largely in favor of James, finding that the NRA failed to properly run its nonprofit and its assets

Jurors also determined that lapierre violated his obligation to discharge the duties of their position in good faith.