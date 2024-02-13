Pentagon chief Austin was released from the hospital, has resumed his full duties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Austin, who is 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer.

He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.

He underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anesthesia on Monday.

He is expected to return to his full duties Wednesday, including hosting a virtual meeting of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.