Parts of Oklahoma experiences an earthquake

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An earthquake struck parts of Oklahoma Friday night.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 11:24pm, with the epicenter of the earthquake beginning in the Prague area of Lincoln County.

Residents in parts of Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh also said they felt the rumble of the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has directed several wastewater disposal wells near the Prague area to shut down. However, the commission emphasized that this is an initial response, and it may issue new directives after further study.