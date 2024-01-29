Skip to Content
National-World

American Airlines’ hard landing on Maui sends 6 to hospital

Riik@mctr / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
January 28, 2024 7:11 PM
Published 5:40 AM

HONOLULU (AP) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made a hard landing at Maui's main airport, sending five flight attendants and one passenger to the hospital.

The six were later released, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 271 arrived at Kahului Airport around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it was investigating. Neither American Airlines nor the FAA provided additional details.

The Airbus 320 was carrying 167 passengers and seven crew, according to the airlines.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

AP News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content