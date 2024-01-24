49ers kicker is the son of Detroit Lions fans

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - When it comes to football, one 49ers player is from a house divided. Jake Moody, kicker for the San Francisco 49ers, is a Michigan native who grew up in a house of avid fans of the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, Moody's team will face the Lions with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, and Moody's parents, Chad and Lisa, share their perspective ahead of the big game.

"Well, I've been a Lions fan basically since birth," Chad explained.

Chad says his parents brought him to Lions training camp in the 70s. But, this is decidedly a house divided in every football sense after his son ended up playing for the 49ers.

Lisa says Chad called this dilemma last summer.

"You know what's gonna happen. It's gonna end up the 49ers vs Lions to go to the Super Bowl this year. I said, 'You just wait and see. It's it's just gonna happen," Chad spoke.

Rooting for their son

They keep a Jason Hanson autographed Lions helmet next to their son's Michigan helmet, along with his plaques and trophies, as Best Big 10 Kicker in the home office.

Michigan State alum Lisa is also a Lions fan, but a picture of her son says all you need to know.

"The second that a team plays against my son, I'm gonna root for my son, of course. I had to do the same thing with Michigan and Michigan State. I did okay with that," Lisa shared.

"It's tough. I mean, we're going to root for the 49ers. Our son's the team," Chad added.

Negotiation

Yet, a negotiation seems to have taken place. Lisa teaches in Livonia School District.

"The boys' are better in football...I want my son to lose and then I kind of said to them, 'Well, how about you can root for the Lions, but not for Jake to miss his kicks?' So, they said that was fair," Lisa further shared.

"If the 49ers do happen to lose, I'll be breaking out my Lions gear for the Super Bowl, of course," Chad remarked.

The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions will air on Sunday on FOX at 4:30pm MT.