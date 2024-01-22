Skip to Content
Traveler arrested for smuggling cocaine in bags of shrimp

today at 1:33 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man traveling into the United States was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Friday for allegedly smuggling several kilograms of cocaine inside bags full of jumbo shrimp, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said a 22-year-old from Guyana flew into the country with two suitcases reportedly filled with drugs.

During the standard customs screening process, officials said Zacharie Scott had his suitcases pulled for a secondary check.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers opened the suitcases to find "loose clothing and multiple packages of frozen jumbo shrimp wrapped in sealed plastic," according to charging documents.

Bail hearing

The packages were cut open to find a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the feds.

In total, officers collected about 18.45 kilograms of the drug.

Scott, a U.S. citizen who lives in Guyana, reportedly told the arresting officers he agreed to smuggle the drugs into the country for $5,000 to $6,000.

Scott is being held until a bail hearing on Tuesday.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

